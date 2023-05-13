ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Election results 2023 | Congress leads in five out of eight seats in Bagalkot, BJP leads in three

May 13, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress nominee Vijayanand Kashappanavar leads by over 18,000 votes over BJPs Doddanagouda Patil in Hungund.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party office on the vote counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Govind Karjol, BJP nominee and senior Minister in the outgoing Basavaraj Bommai cabinet, trails behind former MLA R.B. Thimmapur in Mudhol-SC constituency by 12,000 votes. Mr. Karjol has served as the Deputy CM in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet. A Janata Dal unit leader and a confidante of Ramakrishna Hegde, he joined the BJP in 2004.

Live Updates: Karnataka election results live | Congress surges ahead in over 120 seats in early trends; BJP leading in Bengaluru

Another senior Minister and CM aspirant Murugesh Nirani trails behind Congress nominee J.T. Patil. Mr. Patil has got a lead over BJP nominee and Minister Murugesh Nirani in Bilgi by around 4,000 votes.

Congress nominee Bhimsen B. Chimmanakatti leads by around 4,000 over BJP’s S.R. Patil in Badami. This is the seat vacated by Siddharamaiah who contested from Varuna.

Congress nominee Hullappa Meti leads over BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. Mr. Charantimath is among the JDU leaders who joined the BJP in 2004.

Congress nominee Vijayanand Kashappanavar leads by over 18,000 votes over BJPs Doddanagouda Patil in Hungund. Mr. Kashappanavar has been in the forefront of the Panchamasali reservation agitation in Karnataka. He resigned, however, after Mr. Bommai announced that the Panchamasalis would be grouped along with other Lingayats in 2D category with a 7 per cent reservation quota.

C.C. Patil, PWD minister, and BJP nominee leads by 700 votes in Hungund over Congress nominee and former MLA B.R. Yavgal.

Siddu Savadi, MLA, leads by 8,000 over Congress nominee S.R. Konnur in Terdal.

Anand Nyamagouda trails behind BJP’s Jagadeesh Gudagunti in Jamkhani. Anand Nyamagouda had won the seat in a by-election after his father Siddu Nyamagouda died in a road accident in 2018.

