₹2.02 crore in cash seized in three cases

April 24, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Election duty officers seized ₹2.02 crore in cash, in all, in three different cases in Belagavi on Monday.

Model code of conduct officers seized ₹65 lakh in cash from a KSRTC bus passenger at Paranatti check-post, near Gokak. The officers have informed the Income Tax Department. The passenger was going to Sindgi from Belagavi. The bus was bound for Aurad in Bidar district.

In another case, the officers seized ₹1 crore in cash from Kolhapur-based RBL Bank officers who were not following guidelines.

The officers seized ₹37 lakh in cash from another vehicle near Kankanawadi check-post in Raibag in Belagavi district.

