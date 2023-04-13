16 nomination papers filed in Mysuru district on Thursday

April 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 16 nomination papers were filed in Mysuru district on the first day of the issue of notification for the elections to the State Assembly, on Thursday.

This included one each from the recognised national/state political parties including the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) while nine were from registered unrecognised parties. In addition to the political parties, three independent candidates too have filed their nominations on the first day.

The contestants include K. Venkatesh who is the official candidate of Congress from Periyapatna. Though BJP has named Krishna Naik as its official candidate, S.Rupa has filed the nomination in the party’s name.

K.H. Abdul Majid of Socialist Democratic Party of India has filed the nominations from Narasimharaja constituenc while P.S. Sandhya representing Socialist Unity Centre of India is contesting from Krishnaraja segment in Mysuru urban.

M.S. Praveen is the candidate for Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and has filed the nominations from Chamundeshwari while no nominations were filed in T.Narsipur, Chamaraja and Nanjangud.

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Narasimharaja, Dharmashree, led a walkathon to draw attention to the party and her candidature before filing the nomination papers.

In Mandya district, 10 nomination papers were filed on the first day but none from the national or recognised state parties. While five are independents, four are from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and one candidate is from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha. In Kodagu, one nomination paper was filed while two nomination papers were filed in Chamarajanagar.