₹1.5 crore seized from car in Ramdurg

April 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel with the ₹1.5 crore unaccounted for cash that they seized from a car in Ramdurg, Belagavi district, on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: PTI

Acting on a tip-off, poll duty officials stopped a vehicle carrying unaccounted for cash and seized around ₹1.5 crore in cash in Ramdurg in Belagavi on Wednesday night.

Officers stopped the car to find currency in the denomination of ₹2,000 and ₹500 in the boot. They registered a case and intimated Income Tax officers.

Some people from Ramdurg complained to the election officers that some followers of Chikka Revanna, were distributing cash to villagers. Some video clips were also sent to the election officers.

Based on this information, officials began searching for vehicles suspected to be used for distributing cash in the village, a police officer said.

Till now, over ₹75 crore in cash, gold and jewellery approximately weighing 650 kilograms and material such as sewing machines, cooker, stoves, in all, valued at around ₹200 crore, have been seized in Belagavi district.

