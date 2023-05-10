12,205 senior citizens, persons with disabilities from Dakshina Kannada use home voting facility

May 10, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MANGALURU

A total of 12,205 senior citizens and persons with disabilities have voted at their houses, using postal ballot in Dakshina Kannada.

For the first time, home voting facility has been provided in Karnataka Assembly elections for those aged 80 and above, and for persons with disabilities who possess disability certificate.

A total of 80,250 persons opted for home voting in the State, of which 12,788 were from Dakshina Kannada district, which is the highest in the State.

A team, comprising two polling officers, a micro observer, a police personnel and a videographer, was set up for the task. These teams started visiting the houses from April 29.

The voters were given the ballot paper and a marker. The voter had to exercise his right to vote in secrecy and put the ballot paper in the ballot box brought by the team. The home voting facility ended on May 6.

Of the 12,205 persons who voted in Dakshina Kannada, 10,282 persons were from 80+ age category and 1,923 were persons with disabilities. As many as 2,054 were from Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency, 1,705 from Sullia, 1,620 from Belthangady, 1,562 from Moodbidri, 1,679 from Mangaluru City North, 716 from Mangaluru, 1,352 from Bantwal, and 1,517 from Puttur Assembly constituency.

Of the total of 584 who did not vote in Dakshina Kannada, 176 persons was on account of death, and 393 persons were not available during two visits of the voting personnel. As many as 15 persons refused to vote

“Our teams did a systematic job and completed the home voting work on May 5,” said Dakshina Kannada Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy, who is the nodal officer for postal voting.

