Tussle intensifies between Ramesh Jarkiholi and Laxman Savadi camps in Belagavi district

April 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems like the tussle between the BJP factions led by the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is intensifying in Belagavi district.

There are rumours that Mr. Savadi, a veteran BJP leader and three-term MLA from Athani, will quit the BJP and join the Congress, as the ruling party is likely to re-nominate Mahesh Kumthalli for the Athani seat.

Mr. Kumthalli, a Ramesh Jarkiholi loyalist, defected to the BJP in 2019, along with 16 other legislators. He resigned from the Congress and sought re-election as a BJP nominee.

Mr. Kumthalli is among the few legislators who defected and were not made Ministers in the B.S. Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai Cabinets.

Despite signals that he may not get BJP ticket, Mr. Savadi had begun his poll preparations. He held several meetings of various communities, including Muslim and Panchamasali organisations. At the Panchamasali meeting, he announced that Mr. Kumthalli’s chances of winning were bleak and that the BJP could chose him instead. He offered to resign his Legislative Council seat, so that Mr. Kumthalli could fill that vacancy.

Mr. Savadi’s followers say that he is worried about the political future of his children. “If Mr. Kumthalli wins this time, he is likely to take roots here. Mr. Savadi’s children will have no chance then. That is why Mr. Savadi is exploring other options,” said a BJP leader from Athani.

However, this may not be easy as the BJP relies on Mr. Savadi for elections in North-West Karnataka districts and a few districts in Maharashtra. Mr. Savadi is a leader of the Ganiga Lingayat community, that is spread across Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts in Karnataka and Kolhapur, Nanded and Latur districts in Mahabharata.

In the last general elections and byelections in Maharashtra, Mr. Savadi, who is fluent in Marathi, was a star campaigner for his party. Mr. Savadi has denied that he has plans to quit the BJP or join other parties.

On Sunday, Ramesh Jarkiholi criticised Mr. Savadi for denouncing Mr. Kumthalli. “I don’t know why Mr. Savadi talks about Mr. Kumthalli’s electoral prospects. He is probably desperate. I want to ask him why are you so worried. Lakshman Anna, don’t be. Why don’t you remain cool and happy?,” he said.

“Leaders like Laxman Savadi and Ramesh Jarkiholi are insignificant people compared to the BJP high command. We are like leaves of grass before a mighty tree,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

He said that he was 100% confident that Mr. Kumthalli will get BJP ticket. Ramesh Jarkiholi maintained that the BJP will give ticket to all the 17 legislators who quit their seats in the Assembly to join the BJP in 2019.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has denied the rumours about Mr. Savadi joining the Congress. “We do not need to admit anyone from outside. We have three worthy candidates in Athani,” he said.