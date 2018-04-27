Rahul hits out at Modi for fielding ‘tainted’ candidates

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his second round of election campaign in the communally sensitive coastal belt, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP had fielded eight candidates facing corruption charges in the State.

At the roadshows held at Ankola, Kumta, and Honnavar and at a rally in Bhatkal, Mr. Gandhi targeted Mr. Modi for increase in fuel prices, not waiving loans of farmers, unemployment, and atrocities against women.

When in power B.S. Yeddyurappa and the Reddy brothers looted the State. Now, Mr. Modi was trying to take eight of them to the Legislative Assembly. It was an insult to people, he said.

“Mr. Modi gave ticket to eight tainted members of the Reddy brothers’ team,” he said, and added that Mr. Modi was fond of changing names. He changed the name of the Planning Commission to Niti Aayog. Now, the Prime Minister had changed the name of the Central Bureau of Investigation to “central bureau of illegal mining”.

“Why are you supporting eight tainted candidates involved in illegal mining,” he sought to know from Mr. Modi. He alleged that hike in fuel prices had only helped some close corporate friends of Mr. Modi such as Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi.

“Your hard-earned money in bank has gone to the pockets of Nirav Modi and 10 other businessmen close to Mr. Modi,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He alleged that Mr. Modi was not ready to waive loans of farmers but had waived crores of loans of capitalists.

Mr. Gandhi would release the manifesto of the party in Mangaluru on Friday.

Modi chant at Honnavar roadshow

In an embarrassing moment for the Congress, some persons shouted slogans in support of Mr. Modi as Mr. Gandhi winded up his speech at a roadshow in Honnavar on Thursday. The police dispersed the part of the crowd from where the slogans were raised.