Rahul Gandhi puts out ‘Karnataka’s most wanted’ list

In a cheeky riposte to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the former to speak for at least “five minutes” defending the corruption and criminal cases against candidates put up by the BJP, including its chief ministerial face B.S. Yeddyurappa.

At rally last week, Mr. Modi had challenged Mr. Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes without referring to notes on the achievements of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Focus on corruption

Mr. Gandhi posted a video, titled “Karnataka's Most Wanted”, on his Twitter account to highlight the issue of corruption. “Dear Modi-ji, you talk a lot. Problem is your actions don't match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka,” he said in the tweet, using hastag #Answer MaadiModi.

The video dares the Prime Minister to speak for five minutes on eight tickets given to the “Reddy brothers gang” and on Mr. Yedurappa, who is facing 23 cases of corruption, cheating and forgery.

Also Read Congress will be decimated: Modi

“When will you speak on your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases?” the video said, carrying pictures and names of BJP leaders Sriramulu, Somashekhar Reddy, T.H. Suresh Babu, Katta Subramanya Naidu, C.T. Ravi, Murugesh Nirani, ES. EN. Krishnaiah Shetty Malur, Shivana Gauda Nayak, R. Ashok and Shobha Karandlaje, who are candidates in the election.

‘Lid on mining scam’

The tweet goes on to accuse Mr. Modi of “putting a lid on ₹35,000 crore illegal iron ore mining scam of the Reddy Brothers.” Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the video cheekily adds: “PS: You can refer to a paper for answers.”

Siddaramaiah too launches counter-attack

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah also launched a counter-attack on Mr Modi, who on Saturday blamed Congress for the Mahadayi river water dispute between the state and Goa.

Referring to the prime minister earlier refusing to hold meetings of chief minister to resolve the issue, the chief minister tweeted, “Dear PM Modi avare [ji], thank you for finally breaking your silence on Mahadayi. Would’ve been grateful had you replied to the letters urging you to invite CMs of Goa, Maharashtra & Karnataka for a dialogue. Is your concern for farmers real or a ‘Chunavi Jumla’?”

Speaking at an election rally, Mr. Siddarmaaiah also sought to know if the Prime Minister was indulging in “blackmail” on the river dispute, promising a solution only if voted to power.