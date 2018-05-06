Prime Minister rakes up Siddaramaiah’s watch controversy

Raking up the Hublot wristwatch controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to know the connection between world famous tourist spot Jog Falls and the expensive wristwatch that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had received as a gift from his friend based in Dubai.

This was a veiled reference to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates that had evinced interest in investing money to develop Jog Falls, where the Sharavati takes a plunge from a height of 830 feet, into an all-season waterfall. The Congress government had also signed a pact with the firm on entrusting it with the responsibility of developing Jog Falls. However, the project could not take-off owing to protests by environmentalists. The Prime Minister was suggesting that the wristwatch was “presented” to Mr. Siddaramaiah for the “business favours” he had extended to the firm that had come forward to invest for the development of Jog Falls.

Mr. Modi went on to say that voters of Shivamogga were shrewd enough to understand the link between Jog Falls and the wristwatch.

Without naming Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said the affidavits submitted by a Congress Minister for the elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018 show that there had been a huge enhancement in his wealth. With this money power, this leader had developed an audacity to eye the Chief Minister’s post. Mr. Modi said the Congress had the onus to tell people the source of his income.

Taking exception to the criticism levelled by the Congress on demonetisation, he said the large amount of cash seized from the premises of Congress leaders in Karnataka during the search operations conducted by Income Tax sleuths stands testimony to the success of demonetisation exercise.

In an obvious reference to the ticket offered by the Congress to mining barons Anil Lad and Santosh Lad, he said that the Congress leadership had “laad pyaar” (affection) towards those involved in plundering the mineral wealth of Karnataka.