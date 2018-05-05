Party manifesto will increase vote share of BJP, says Yeddyurappa

The vote share of BJP has increased by about three per cent after the party manifesto was released, BJP leader and Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa said in Belagavi on Saturday.

He told presspersons before leaving for Bengaluru that “The people of the State have realised that the manifesto has sincere commitment and has long-term vision for the all-round development of society. That is why the voters have decided to elect us with a huge majority.”

He threw an open challenge to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, G. Parameshwar and Siddaramaiah to join him on a common platform to discuss their contribution to the State. “I will counter all their claims with facts and figures. The Congress government in the State has failed on all fronts. Anyway, there is no point in wasting time talking about leaders who will go home in two weeks.”

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance. He says weird things that have no basis. He keeps saying that I will never be Chief Minister. I will prove him wrong on the 18th of May,’’ Mr. Yeddyurappa said. “Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim is a joker. He keeps making ridiculous statements that do not have any meaning. There is no need to respond to him,’’ he added.