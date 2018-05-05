Modi focuses on water crisis, farmers’ issues at Tumakuru rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today focused on water and farmers’ issues, leaving aside political matters.

Addressing thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party workers at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Tumakuru, he spoke more on providing water to farmers to carry out agricultural activities and issues of farmers.

He said that the BJP government will fulfil the dream of former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee by linking the rivers of the country. “If BJP comes to power in the State, we will link Hemavathi and Nethravathi rivers and supply water to eight districts of Central Karnataka region including Tumakuru.”

Referring to Yettinahole and Upper Bhadra projects, Mr. Modi said that these two have not been completed for the past several years. He called upon the people to ask Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) why they have not completed these two projects. He said that if the Congress party, which ruled the nation for the past 70 years, had provided at least water to the fields, farmers would have reaped a good harvest and have not committed suicide. He alleged that the Congress party-led State government’s “anti-farmer policies and administration” has driven many farmers to commit suicide.

He asked the audience whether Tumakuru district farmers were given water by the Congress government in the State and by the previous Congress governments at the Centre, and the audience said ‘no’.

He asked why the Congress government which is “doing politics in the name of farmers” has not supplied Hemavathi water to the farmers of Tumakuru district.