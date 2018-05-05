Modi breaks his silence on Mahadayi

In a bid to assuage the feelings of the farmers of Malaprabha command area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday broke his silence on the Mahadayi row and said his government was committed to finding an amicable solution to the issue through dialogue.
Addressing a huge rally on the outskirts of Gadag, he attacked the Congress party for “doing politics” over the issue. He said the Congress was misleading the farmers and chided Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for forgetting what Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had said during the Goa elections in 2007. “You have the habit of changing parties. You were not in the Congress then. But let me remind you that Sonia Gandhi had said her party would not allow Mahadayi waters to be diverted to Karnataka,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor