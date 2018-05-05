Modi breaks his silence on Mahadayi

In a bid to assuage the feelings of the farmers of Malaprabha command area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday broke his silence on the Mahadayi row and said his government was committed to finding an amicable solution to the issue through dialogue.

Addressing a huge rally on the outskirts of Gadag, he attacked the Congress party for “doing politics” over the issue. He said the Congress was misleading the farmers and chided Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for forgetting what Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had said during the Goa elections in 2007. “You have the habit of changing parties. You were not in the Congress then. But let me remind you that Sonia Gandhi had said her party would not allow Mahadayi waters to be diverted to Karnataka,” he said.