Election Commission steps up vigil in border areas

Stepping up surveillance in border areas, the Election Commission has sought inter-State cooperation from Income Tax, Excise and police authorities in Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“We have held several rounds of meetings with officials from neighbouring States. They have set up check-posts to prevent flow of cash, liquor and other materials from their States to Karnataka. While officials from Kerala seized ₹1.75 crore cash, those from Goa seized hundreds of litres of liquor that was being transported to Karnataka recently,” said Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar.

He told presspersons here that officials from 18 border districts in Karnataka were coordinating with officials in the adjoining districts of neighbouring States to ensure strict vigil.

Of the total 58,008 polling stations, including 1,312 auxiliary booths, 600 pink (all-woman) polling stations are being set up. With 50 such polling booths, Belagavi has the highest followed by Bidar and Chickballapur at 30 each. Koppal has the lowest with five, he said.

For the first time, ethnic polling booths are being set up in 28 constituencies that are home to primitive tribes. This is to suit the environment and create an inclusive atmosphere for the tribal communities, he said.

To ensure that differently abled persons are also included in the polling process, the commission will use the services of 112 such people in the polling booths. While 13 booths will be totally manned by persons with disability, 56 booths will have one or two such personnel.

The Election Commission has arranged for over 45,000 wheelchairs for the benefit of 3,82,302 persons with disability who are registered voters this time. Wheelchairs will be available at all polling booths, he said.

Pre-poll seizures

As on Saturday, the pre-poll seizures made by the commission, including the police surveillance squads and Income Tax Department, touched ₹152 crore. This includes seizure of cash and freebies for voters, according to the commission.

Webcasting from 3,500 polling booths

To ensure transparency and monitoring of any untoward incidents on the election day, the Election Commission has facilitated Internet Protocol-based webcasting of proceedings from 3,500 critical and sensitive polling booths. CEO Sanjiv Kumar said this will help in controlling the situation without affecting the polling process if any untoward incidents are reported. This is the first time webcasting is being taken up, he said.

The commission in coordination with the election observers and district election officers has identified expenditure-sensitive segments and critical polling booths where over 80% of votes had been polled to a single party or candidate in the previous polls, he said.