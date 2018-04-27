Congress goes to EC against ‘hate material’

The Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to initiate action against the BJP and a printer for circulating and printing what it said “hate material” that has the potential to create divide among communities.
In a complaint submitted to the District Election Office here, committee spokesperson and councillor A.C. Vinayraj said the brochure printed in Kannada, titled Raashtra Gellisi Abhiyana, attempts to incite hatred between Hindus and Muslims.
Action should be initiated against State BJP leaders as well as the printer and publisher of the material — Rashtrothana Mudranalaya, Bengaluru, he said.
