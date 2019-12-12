Jharkhand 2019

Will waive farm loans if opposition alliance comes to power in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Ram Sundar Ram High School ground in Balbadda, Mehrma in Godda district of Jharkhand on December 12, 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Ram Sundar Ram High School ground in Balbadda, Mehrma in Godda district of Jharkhand on December 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the “rise in unemployment” in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 12 promised to waive farm loan up to ₹2 lakh in Jharkhand, if the opposition alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a poll meeting Rajmahal, in support of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Mr. Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority.

“The first priority of the opposition alliance would be to waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh. The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh procure paddy at ₹2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same MSP rate, if we win the election,” he stated.

Asserting that his party has always fulfilled its promises, he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the “rise in unemployment” in the country.

“Unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. The Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value notes hit the poor hard. People are still reeling under its effect.

“The BJP government, however, continues to function for the benefit of just 10-15 industrialists,” Mr. Gandhi said at the rally, which lasted for around 10 minutes.

Rajmahal is going to polls on December 20, during the final phase of Jharkhand elections.

