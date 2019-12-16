Temple in Ayodhya will come up within four months: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indians all over the world.

Mr. Shah also took a dig at Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was representing Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court.

“Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, ‘abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai’ (take up the case later, why do you have a stomach ache following the case),” Mr. Shah asked Mr. Sibal.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favour of the party candidate.

He also said the Congress and its allies have done little to develop Jharkhand, and sought to know why the Hemant Soren-led JMM could not wipe out Naxalism when it was in power.

Mr. Shah said it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government that created Jharkhand, and the Narendra Modi dispensation worked for its development after burying Naxalism “20 feet under the earth.”

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, said the Gandhi scion should give an account of the development work carried out by his party.

The senior BJP leader asserted that Sahebganj in Jharkhand was once a trade corridor for countries in Asia and Europe, but “the Congress, during its rule in the State, ruined all business avenues”.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps asking why we mention Kashmir (abrogation of Article 370) during our rallies in the State.

“He is wearing Italian glasses, has no idea that youth from the State-shed blood on the borders to protect country,” he added.