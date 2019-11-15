Stability, development poll planks of BJP in Jharkhand polls: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said the BJP-led government has brought stability to the state and implemented several developmental projects, banking on which the party is aiming to win 65 of the 81 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Mr. Das, while addressing a press conference here, said, “The BJP government has brought stability to the state. In the last five years, the government had worked with commitment, implementing several projects. We will go to the people with these achievements and attain the target of 65 seats.”

The Raghubar Das-led NDA government is the first government in Jharkhand since the state’s formation to have completed its full term.

The state had witnessed 10 governments in 19 years.

Responding to a question, Mr. Das said, “The BJP core committee meeting chaired by the party’s national president has set a target of surpassing 65 seats out of 81 and all the party workers are working towards it.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced two lists of 16 candidates for the Assembly elections taking the total number of its declared contestants to 69.

The five-phase elections will begin on November 30 and end on December 20 while counting of votes will take place on December 23.