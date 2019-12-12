Jharkhand Assembly elections | Cong always avoided taking tough decisions, says Modi

In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest.
Addressing a poll rally in Dhanbad, Mr. Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people.
“The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.
“They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand’s creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand,” he asserted.
Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, he said the Jal-jeevan mission, launched earlier this year, will end the water crisis, “faced by our mothers and sisters”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.