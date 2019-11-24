Mrinal Kanti Das is police observer for Jharkhand

A day after four policemen were killed in a Naxal attack in Jharkhand, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday appointed a retired IPS officer as a special police observer for the Assembly election in the State.

Mrinal Kanti Das, an IPS officer of the 1977 batch, retired as Manipur’s Director-General of Police.

He was deputed as the special observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“The Election Commission took the decision in light of the specific challenges of Left-Wing Extremism affecting the law and order situation in Jharkhand.”

“Mr. Das will reach Ranchi today [Saturday] to take up his responsibility and oversee the deployment [of forces] and [deal with] other security issues,” the Election Commission said in a statement.