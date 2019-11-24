Mrinal Kanti Das is police observer for Jharkhand

A day after four policemen were killed in a Naxal attack in Jharkhand, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday appointed a retired IPS officer as a special police observer for the Assembly election in the State.
Mrinal Kanti Das, an IPS officer of the 1977 batch, retired as Manipur’s Director-General of Police.
He was deputed as the special observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
“The Election Commission took the decision in light of the specific challenges of Left-Wing Extremism affecting the law and order situation in Jharkhand.”
“Mr. Das will reach Ranchi today [Saturday] to take up his responsibility and oversee the deployment [of forces] and [deal with] other security issues,” the Election Commission said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.