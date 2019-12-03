Jharkhand 2019

Modi attacks JMM-Congress alliance, says it follows politics of deception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda waves to the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of the secondnd phase of Assembly elections, at Khunti district of Jharkhand.   | Photo Credit: PTI

He also accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of “deception” while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the Assembly polls, Mr. Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the State’s development.

He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute.

“We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades.

Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lieutenant Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development,” he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the Prime Minister said, “Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests.”

He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for “breaking the back” of naxalism in the State.

