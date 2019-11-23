M.K. Das appointed special police observer for Jharkhand polls: CEC

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IPS officer M.K. Das as special police observer for Jharkhand Assembly elections in the aftermath of a Naxal attack on police officials in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
He said Mr. Das will reach Jharkhand on Saturday to take up his new responsibility.
Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in Naxal attack in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Friday. The attack by armed insurgents happened about 8:30 pm when the police party was on patrol duty.
