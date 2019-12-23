Jharkhand votes for JMM-Cong. alliance, BJP tally slumps

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance on Monday is on course to post a convincing victory in the Assembly election, handing a crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has lost another State after the recent setback in Maharashtra.

The JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is expected to cross the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly by comfortable margin. The JMM and Congress have won and extended leads in 46 seats — their highest ever tally since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000. The JMM is also emerging the single largest party with 30 seats, pushing BJP to second position.

CM routed

JMM executive president Hemant Soren won from both the seats he contested — Dumka and Barhait — while outgoing Chief Minister Raghubar Das could not retain his Jamshedpur East seat. “I express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for giving a clear mandate which is a result of the hard work and sacrifice of Shibu Soren [his father] over the years ,” Mr. Soren said at his residence here.

After submitting his resignation, Mr. Das said, “the result was not as per our expectations. The way the JMM, the Congress and the RJD fought in alliance, we wanted to do like that. But it did not happen.”

The Opposition alliance posted big wins in the Santhal Pargana region, a JMM stronghold, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah holding a number of public meetings there.

Of the 18 crucial seats, the JMM bagged nine, followed by the Congress with four. The JMM has also performed well in the Kolhan region comprising three districts East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum.