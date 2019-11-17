Jharkhand polls: Sharad Yadav to campaign for opposition alliance

Jharkhand 2019

The alliance consists of the JMM, Congress and the RJD

Former MP Sharad Yadav on Saturday said he will campaign for the opposition alliance in the coming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Mr. Yadav who met jailed Rashtriya Janata Daal supremo Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, said, “I will come on November 22 or 23 to campaign for the opposition alliance candidates.”

The opposition alliance consists of the JMM, Congress and the RJD.

Mr. Yadav, former Janata Dal (United) leader, did not disclose what talks he had with Prasad saying they had talked on several issues.

To a query on Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi’s stand, Mr. Yadav expressed optimism that Manjhi would come along with the opposition.

The first of the five-phase polling begins on November 30 and the exercise will conclude on December 20. The counting will take place on December 23.

