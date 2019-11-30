Jharkhand polls Phase 1: 2 BJP candidates have the highest number of criminal cases; 31% are crorepatis

The first phase of Jharkhand elections has 13 constituencies which went to polls with 189 candidates in the fray. Only 15 of them are women.

According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms, while 44 candidates out of the 189 have declared criminal cases against themselves, at least 26 face serious criminal charges.

The two candidates with the highest number of cases filed against them are both from the BJP. Both face murder charges.

BJP’s Panki candidate Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta has 11 cases filed against him, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, evidence tampering, and undue influence and personation at an election.

The second candidate, Bhanu Pratap Sahi, contesting from Bhawanathpur, faces criminal charges under 6 cases for murder, forgery of documents, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, and undue influence or personation at an election.

AJSU candidate Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, contesting from Hussainabad, is the candidate with the third highest number of cases - five - and has been charged for various offences including criminal intimidation, bribery, public nuisance, wrongful restraint, mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt, etc.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha has the most number of candidates in this phase, six, facing criminal charges.

31% of all candidates are crorepatis

According to the ADR report, at least 59 candidates of the total 189, or 31%, are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-P), Janata Dal (United)(JDU), and Congress have the highest number of crorepatis contesting in the first phase, according to the ADR report.

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon is also among the top 3 candidates in this phase with highest declared assets.

State Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi (BJP), contesting from Bishrampur; State Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon; Sukhdeo Bhagat, who left Congress recently and joined the BJP, and Vinod Kumar Singh contesting independently from Hussainabad and supported by the BJP are some of the key candidates who contested today.

(Data source: ECI, myneta.com, Association for Democratic Reforms)