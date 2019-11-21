Jharkhand Assembly polls: Nitish Kumar not to campaign for BJP rebel

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ruling partner in Bihar, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), on Tuesday came out in support of Saryu Rai, rebel BJP candidate and Minister in the Raghubar Das Cabinet in neighbouring Jharkhand. The JD(U) said that, if Mr. Rai wished, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too may campaign for him. However, a day later, Mr. Kumar said in Patna, “My need is not there.”

Saryu Rai, a native of Buxar district in Bihar, is a college friend of Mr. Kumar’s. In September, Mr. Kumar was the chief guest at a book launch of Mr. Rai’s.

On Monday, Mr. Rai filed his nomination papers from Jamshedpur (East) Assembly constituency to contest against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das.

Mr. Rai has been a two-time BJP MLA from the Jamshedpur (West) constituency, and was the Minister for Food and Supply till recently in the Raghubar Das Cabinet. However, he was denied a ticket for what he earlier called his, “closeness with Nitish Kumar”.

Mr. Rai is widely known for his crusade against corruption, and straight talk, even in his own government, as on several occasions he has caused embarrassment to the Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand.

He was also instrumental in exposing the multi-crore mining scam in which former chief minister Madhu Koda had to go to jail and was barred from contesting elections. Previously, Mr. Rai collected papers and exposed the infamous fodder scam in which then chief minister Lalu Prasad had to go to jail. Prasad is currently imprisoned in Ranchi and receiving medical attention at a government hospital there.

“Whether Mr. Rai loses or wins the poll this time, it is certain that an another CM of Jharkhand would go to jail as his [Mr. Rai] keen eyes may have dug out details of several scams that took place in the present BJP regime,” an MLA from Jharkhand said.

“If Saryu Rai requests Nitish Kumar, then we will all request Nitishji to campaign for him…we will all campaign if Saryu Rai requires our presence,” Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, a JD(U) MP and close friend of Mr. Kumar’s, told journalists in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Move welcomed

Mr. Ranjan also added, “Since Mr. Rai has launched a crusade against corruption, he was denied a ticket and, he has now decided to contest against CM Raghubar Das…The JD(U) welcomes his move and supports him.”

Despite being a partner of the National Democratic Alliance, the JD(U) had earlier declared it would contest in all the 81 Assembly seats of Jharkhand. Another NDA partner, the Lok Janshakti Party, is also contesting alone on 50 seats. “But we will not put up a candidate against Saryu Rai in the Jamshedpur (East) seat,” Mr. Singh said.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders pointed to the JD(U)’s “double standard” on its support to Mr. Rai. Mr.Kumar may have backtracked after pressure from the top BJP leadership, they claimed.