Jharkhand 2019

Jharkhand Assembly elections | Congress raising storm over citizenship law, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Jharkhand.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Modi lashed out at the Opposition alliance saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the Opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

The Prime Minister, addressing an election rally in Dumka, lashed out at the Opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

“Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,” he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that leaders of the Opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, “I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Elections National Other States Jharkhand 2019
Jharkhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 3:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/jharkhand/jharkhand-assembly-elections-congress-raising-storm-over-citizenship-law-says-modi/article30311723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY