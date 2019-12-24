Hemant Soren elected as JMM Legislative Party leader

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was on December 24 formally elected the JMM Legislative Party leader, a party source said in Ranchi.

Also read | Jharkhand votes for JMM-Cong. alliance, BJP tally slumps

Mr. Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to stake claim on December 24 night, a JMM release said.

A joint meeting with pre-poll allies the Congress and the RJD will meet around 7 p.m. at the same place and Mr. Soren will also call on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi, party sources said.

“Our party working president Hemant Soren has been unanimously elected as the [JMM] Legislative Party leader and he will call on the Governor around 8 p.m.,” JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Mr. Soren was formally elected in a meeting of the newly elected JMM MLAs held in the residence of the party president Shibu Soren.