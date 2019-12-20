Exit polls predict tight finish in Jharkhand

Exit polls predicted a close fight in Jharkhand, where the fifth and final phase of polling in 16 Assembly constituencies passed off peacefully on Friday.

All exit polls predicted that the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance were locked in a neck-to-neck fight while India Today-Axis My India survey gave a clear majority to the JMM-Congress alliance.

The India Today-Axis My India survey, which was close to the final figures in the last few exit polls, said JMM-Congress could return to power by bagging 38-50 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the BJP’s possible tally was put at 22-32.

The IANS-CVoter-ABP Exit poll said the JMM-Congress was marginally ahead of the BJP as the alliance was predicted to get 31-39 seats, while the BJP may get 28 to 36.

As per NEWs 11 survey, the BJP was expected to secure 30-35 seats, while the JMM-Congress alliance could get 26-34. The surprising result in the survey was for AJSU, which was flagged as possible kingmaker with 8-12 seats.

In the outgoing House, the BJP had 37 seats, JMM (19), JVM (8 - six MLAs later joined the saffron party), Congress (6 and two won in by-elections) and All Jharkhand Students’ Union five.

The Santhal Pargana, where 16 assembly segments had gone to poll, registered 71.17% voter turnout compared to 73.31% in 2014.

“In all five phases in 2019, voter turnout is estimated at 65.23% compared to 66.53% - down by nearly 1%. No major untoward incident has been reported in the election,” said Jharkhand’s Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Choubey.

Voting took place in total 29464 polling booths across the State. Of them, 4408 booths were identified as hypersensitive from point of view of threat from left wing extremists.

Lowest 49.04% voter turnout was recorded in Ranchi constituency while Nala assembly segment registered 78.01% in the assembly elections. As many as 1216 candidates including 127 women and one third gender contested in the election.

Except in the first phase election on November 30, rest four phase registered drop in poll percentage. Compared to 63.34% votes polled in 2014, electors came out in large number and 64.92% voter turnout was recorded. In the second phase on December 7, about 64.84% poll percentage was recorded as against 68.39% in the last election. In the subsequent two phases, voter turnout was 62.68% and 56.58% in comparison to 63.96% and 64.63% respectively.

In the Jharkhand assembly elections, 14 security personnel including four in firing among them had died. “Ten security personnel died due to different reasons including disease and acceded. One died coming in contact with live electric wire,” said M. L. Meena, Additional Director General of Police (operation).

In five phase elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made six visits to Jharkhand and held nine election meetings while Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed 11 public meetings. On Congress side, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed four election gatherings during his campaign trail. At the fag end of campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held one public meeting at Pakur.