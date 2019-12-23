Jharkhand Assembly election: ‘Dented in Haryana, denied in Maharashtra, defeated in Jharkhand’

Congratulations poured in from across the political spectrum for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Hemant Soren, who led the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to victory in the Assembly election, with political leaders calling it a verdict on the arrogance of the BJP and against controversial legislation such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road saw jubilant celebrations with party workers bursting crackers and beating drums. Amid the din, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said the result was a defeat of all the diversionary tactics used by the BJP government.

“For the past six years, BJP and PM Narendra Modi especially have tried to mislead the people. They brought in controversial laws to divert the attention of people from critical livelihood issues. They have failed to deliver any of their promises. The black money is yet to return, the farmers’ suicides continue and the economy is in a shambles,” Mr. Azad said.

Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram, in a tweet, said the Jharkhand results showed the need for non-BJP parties to unite against the Modi-Shah regime.

“Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India,” the former Union minister said.

The Shiv Sena, which recently cut ties with the BJP, also expressed satisfaction at the results, with the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut calling the results a rejection of the Amit Shah-led BJP, and emphasised the need for the latter to introspect.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Mr. Soren, and underlined that the Opposition’s victory came at a time of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

“Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted you to fulfil their aspirations. My good wishes to all brothers/sisters in Jharkhand. Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens,” she tweeted.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the results have come despite the hectic and desperate campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tried to make the CAA and other such divisive issues the talking point in the campaign. “Jharkhand reports highest number of mob lynching incidents. This is a rejection of BJP policies to garland and felicitate the lynchers,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The government under the leadership of Shri Hemant Soren will take Jharkhand on the path of true development.”