Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress late on Saturday announced spokesperson Gourav Vallabh as the party candidate from Jamshedpur East constituency in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

BJP leader and incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been the sitting member from Jamshedpur East, a constituency he has represented five times.

Mr. Vallabh, who taught at a prestigious management institute in Jamshedpur, recently shot to fame after he challenged BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, to give the number of zeros in a trillion.

The TV debate showing the verbal duel between the two spokespersons went viral on social media.

In the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the Congress has tied up with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as partner.

The elections to the 81 Assembly seats in the State will begin on November 30 and voting will take place in five phases, with the last phase scheduled for December 20.

Jharkhand
