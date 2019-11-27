BJP manifesto in Jharkhand promises job for every BPL family

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday released the party’s manifesto for Jharkhand elections, promising job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state, if re-elected to power.
The party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.
Every student of Classes 9 and 10 will receive ₹2,200 and that of Classes 11 and 12 ₹7,500 as scholarships, Mr. Prasad said, releasing the manifesto here.
The party resolved to create job opportunities for local youth, if it forms government in the State again, and promised a loan of up to ₹5 lakh for tribal women running self-help groups.
Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30.
