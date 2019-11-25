Jharkhand 2019

BJP govt to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal, jungle, jameen’, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BJP workers during a halt at Gaya Airport on his way to Jharkhand, on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BJP workers during a halt at Gaya Airport on his way to Jharkhand, on Monday, November 25, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led State government for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the State would continue to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal, jungle and jameen’ (water, forest and land).

Addressing a poll meeting here, the Prime Minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led State government for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

Condemning last week’s Naxal violence in the poll-bound State, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack.

“The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the State’s history, a chief minister completed his five-year term,” he noted.

Mr. Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government has worked day and night to end corruption in the last five years.

“The BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal’, jungle and ‘jameen’ (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition parties say. The State has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and would continue to fight against the menace,” he added.

