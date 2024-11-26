 />

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Women’s welfare powered INDIA bloc’s performance
The findings indicate that the INDIA coalition’s focus on rural and tribal women, coupled with welfare schemes such as Maiya Samman, significantly contributed to its victory.

Published - November 26, 2024 02:00 am IST

Jyoti Mishra
Women show their voting slips as they wait at a polling station in Khijri, Ranchi. File

Women show their voting slips as they wait at a polling station in Khijri, Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections highlighted the growing political focus on women voters, with all major parties proposing women-centric welfare schemes to woo this critical segment. Both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA coalition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA devised targeted strategies to secure women’s support.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Full coverage

The JMM government launched the Maiyya Samman scheme, distributing ₹1,000 per month to women in August 2024. Lokniti-CSDS data revealed that two-thirds (66%) women members of surveyed households registered for this scheme. Among these households, nearly half (47%) voted for the INDIA coalition, indicating the scheme’s electoral impact.

On the other hand, the BJP’s Gogo Didi scheme, which promised a higher payment of ₹2,100 per month on BJP’s victory, also garnered attention. BJP workers at the grassroots level, actively encouraged women to register for the scheme, bolstering the party’s outreach. Survey findings suggest that households where women registered for the Gogo Didi Scheme saw a higher BJP vote share compared to its overall average, reflecting the initiative’s effectiveness in securing votes for the NDA. In response to the Gogo Didi scheme, the JMM-led government later hiked the payment for the Maiya Samman scheme to ₹2,500 per month.

A nuanced analysis of gender-wise voting patterns further highlights women’s role in shaping the electoral outcome. While men and women extended equal support for the BJP (38%), the INDIA coalition outperformed among women, securing 45% of their votes compared to 43% among men. In tune with the overall advantage INDIA had among rural and Adivasi voters, women from these sections too voted more for the INDIA coalition. Among rural women, nearly half (48%) supported the coalition, versus 37% of urban women. Adivasi women also emerged as a stronghold for the INDIA coalition, with three in five (60%) casting their vote for the coalition.

The 2024 Jharkhand elections reaffirm the growing importance of women as a critical voter base. Women-centric welfare policies played a significant role in shaping voter preferences, ultimately favouring the INDIA coalition. The findings indicate that the INDIA coalition’s focus on rural and tribal women, coupled with welfare schemes such as Maiya Samman, significantly contributed to its victory. By contrast, while the BJP’s Gogo Didi scheme gained traction, its appeal was comparatively stronger in urban areas and among non-ST women.

Jyoti Mishra is a research associate at Lokniti-CSDS

