Women voters surpassed men in Phase-1 polling for Jharkhand Assembly election

Women voters outnumbered men by 4.8% in the first phase of polling in Jharkhand for 43 of its 81 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). As many as 37 of the 43 constituencies had more women casting their votes than men, according to the data released by the State Election Commission on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Phase-1 of polling in Jharkhand saw a voter turnout of 66.65%, a 2.75% increase from the turnout for the 2019 election, said K. Ravi Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Ranchi. Male voter turnout stood at 64.27%, whereas that of women was 69.04% and the third gender polled 31.02%.

“Women voters participated enthusiastically, surpassing the overall male turnout by 4.8%, underscoring their increasing involvement in shaping the democratic process,” he said.

Baharagora Assembly seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.28%, followed by Kharsawan with 79.11% and Ichagarh with 78.19%. Ranchi, the State capital, witnessed the lowest turnout of just 52.46%.

Baharagora also recorded the highest number of women voters — 81.59%, followed by Ichagharh with 78.23% and Ghatsila with 76.77%.

On the other hand, the highest number of men voters was in Kharsawan with 78.25%, followed by Ichagarh with 78.16% and Baharagora with 76.97%.

Mr. Kumar also confirmed that scrutiny was completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents and the EVMs and VVPATs were safely stored in the strong rooms.

These rooms were then sealed and provided with three-tier security arrangements as per procedure. One company of paramilitary forces was deployed for the security of strong rooms in all 15 districts.

As many as 10 cases were registered on the day of polling on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) — one case each in Kanke, Hatia, Palamu and Ranchi, four in Jamshedpur East, two in Jamshedpur West.