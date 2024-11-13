 />
Vote to protect rights, strengthen Constitution: Rahul to Jharkhand voters

Remarks came as polling began for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and bypolls in 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 States

Published - November 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) urged the voters of Jharkhand to vote to strengthen the Constitution and democracy, and said every vote for the INDIA bloc will bring prosperity in their life through seven guarantees.

Follow the Live updates of the Voting in Jharkhand

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote to strengthen democracy and said they must think about forming a government that ensures the participation of all and not one that "divides, misleads and polarizes".

Their remarks came as polling began for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and bypolls in 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 states.

"Brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, today the first phase of voting is taking place in your state. I appeal to all the voters to cast your vote to protect your rights and strengthen the constitution and democracy," Mr. Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Your every vote for INDIA will bring prosperity in your life through 7 guarantees, will protect 'jal-jungle-zameen (water, forest and land) and will strengthen social justice," the former Congress chief said and urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc.

In his post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said all voters are requested to cast their valuable votes to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.

"The people of Jharkhand have to vote for social justice for all, inclusive development and good governance as well as for the protection of 'jal, jungle, zameen (water, forests, land) and tribal civilisation, and to keep divisive forces away from the state," the Congress president said.

"Before pressing the button on the EVM, you have to think that we have to form a government that ensures the involvement and participation of the people, not a government that divides, misleads and polarises the people, only then will we be able to save the values of the Constitution," Mr. Kharge said.

"We welcome and congratulate our friends who are voting for the first time. Exercise your rights thoughtfully. Definitely vote and inspire others too," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My dear brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, today is the day to use the rights given to you by the Constitution and elect a welfare government for yourself." "For the respect of the tribals, for the self-respect of Jharkhand and for the protection of your water-forest-land, participate enthusiastically in this great festival of democracy, vote in large numbers and make INDIA victorious," she said.

