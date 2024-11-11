 />
Jharkhand Assembly polls: If voted to power, BJP to set up committee to identify infiltrators, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the infiltration issue and was forced to resign from CM's post by Hemant Soren.

Published - November 11, 2024 03:54 pm IST - Seraikela(Jharkhand)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 11, 2024) announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and drive out infiltrators from the State besides reclaiming land grabbed by them.

Also, a legislation will be brought to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women, Mr. Shah said, accusing the JMM-led dispensation of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," Mr. Shah said addressing a rally at Seraikela.

He claimed that Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the infiltration issue and was forced to resign from CM's post by Hemant Soren.

Accusing the JMM-Congress and RJD leaders of only working for personal growth and indulging in corruption, he said "Corrupt leaders of JMM-led coalition to be sent behind bars if BJP forms government in Jharkhand." Shah alleged that the JMM-led dispensation was behind Rs 1,000 crore MNREGA scam, Rs 300 crore land scam, Rs 1,000 crore mining scam and multi-crore liquor scam and devoured Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.

He promised that once the BJP government is voted to power in the State it will ensure that if the Centre sends rupee one, 25 more paise is added to it by the State so that ₹1.25 reaches to people.

Published - November 11, 2024 03:54 pm IST

