JMM-led coaltion fused crackers, BJP a mighty rocket that’ll take Jharkhand to newer heights, says Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said “It was amply clear who would form government after CM Hemant Soren’s proposer Mandal Murmu joined the BJP.”

Published - November 05, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Ranchi

Terming the JMM-led coalition Diwali's "fused crackers", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP was a mighty rocket that would take Jharkhand to newer heights.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Terming the JMM-led coalition Diwali's "fused crackers", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) said the BJP was a mighty rocket that would take Jharkhand to newer heights.

Addressing an election rally in Ranchi's Hatia, Mr. Singh said it was amply clear who would form government in the State after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposer Mandal Murmu deserted the "sinking ship" of JMM to join the BJP.

"The festival of Diwali has just concluded. The JMM, Congress and RJD are fused Diwali crackers now. BJP is a mighty rocket that alone will take Jharkhand to newer heights," he said.

Taking a dig at the State's ruling party over allegations of corruption against it, MR Singh said JMM meant 'Jamkar Malai Maro' (skim the cream).

He alleged that the JMM "sucks blood of tribals", and works against their interests.

"I ask Hemant Soren why infiltrators are coming to Jharkhand. Why the state's tribal population shrank to 28 per cent?" Appealing to people to oust the present dispensation, he said, "Give BJP two terms, Jharkhand will be in the row of developed states." "We will not only change the government in Jharkhand but also change the system," he added.

Mr. Singh claimed that by 2027, India's economy will be at the third spot after the US and China.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

