ADVERTISEMENT

Unemployment, inflation on rise in BJP regime in country: Tejaswhi

Published - November 17, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Bokaro (Jharkhand

Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of rising unemployment, inflation, and spreading hatred in Bokaro election rally

PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Bokaro district, Jharkhand on Sunday (November 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (November 17, 2024) alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was responsible for rising unemployment and prices of essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused the BJP of spreading hatred.

“Unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country due to wrong policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The BJP failed to check the price rise of essential commodities and increase employment opportunities,” Mr. Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Bokaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax to topple the non-BJP governments in states.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing ACs and sofa sets upon vacating official bungalow; RJD denies charges

“They sent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad to jail, and they also tried to put me behind bars. We are not going to be scared in the name of jail,” he said.

“They (BJP) are spreading hatred in the name of Hindu and Muslim in a bid to divert people’s minds from real issues,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US