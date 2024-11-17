 />
Unemployment, inflation on rise in BJP regime in country: Tejaswhi

Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of rising unemployment, inflation, and spreading hatred in Bokaro election rally

Published - November 17, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Bokaro (Jharkhand

PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Bokaro district, Jharkhand on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Bokaro district, Jharkhand on Sunday (November 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (November 17, 2024) alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was responsible for rising unemployment and prices of essential commodities.

He accused the BJP of spreading hatred.

“Unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country due to wrong policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The BJP failed to check the price rise of essential commodities and increase employment opportunities,” Mr. Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Bokaro.

He alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax to topple the non-BJP governments in states.

BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing ACs and sofa sets upon vacating official bungalow; RJD denies charges

“They sent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad to jail, and they also tried to put me behind bars. We are not going to be scared in the name of jail,” he said.

“They (BJP) are spreading hatred in the name of Hindu and Muslim in a bid to divert people’s minds from real issues,” he said.

