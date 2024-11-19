Two eateries with quirky names do brisk business in poll-bound Giridih

There’s a lot in a name, as many in Giridih city of Jharkhand would attest. It is here that ‘’Bewakoof’(fool) and ‘Maha Bewakoof’(bigger fool) exist. Despite the quirky names, people make a beeline for the two rival eateries for the affordable non-vegetarian food they serve.

The Bewakoof Hotel was opened on Court Road in 1971 and the Maha Bewakoof Hotel in 1999.

How did the name come to be? Birbal Prasad, the 70-year-old owner of Bewakoof Hotel, says, “The financial condition of our family was not good. In 1971, my uncle, Gopi Ram, and his younger brother, Pradeep Ram, opened a hotel together.”

But they were often cheated as many customers would leave without paying. It was a small town then and people would discuss how the two had been fooled.

“When my uncle came to know of this, out of anger, he put the signboard of ‘Bewakoof Hotel’. Initially, the footfall was very less and people used to avoid visiting our hotel due to its name but we never got disappointed and continued our hotel business. We started serving tasty non-vegetarian food. Gradually, people started recognising us. Today, I am proud to say that ‘Bewakoof Hotel’ has become the brand of the city,” he adds.

Just a few metres from it stands the Maha Bewakoof Hotel, run by Om Prakash Singh.

Asked about naming the hotel, Mr. Singh says, “Since the Bewakoof Hotel was doing brisk business, I thought of opening another hotel with a similar name. Now it’s been 25 years and people visit my hotel in large numbers, including politicians.”

Both eateries have been attracting workers from various parties this poll season.

“Bagodar MLA Vinod Singh visits here regularly to enjoy the non-vegetarian food. Even late Dumri MLA Jagarnath Mahto used to visit us. Even Rakhi Sawant has once visited us,” Mr. Singh says.

He adds that he has never been ashamed of the name of the hotel which has brought him good fortune.

Surendra Prasad, a resident of Giridih who has been visiting Bewakoof Hotel for the past 10 years, says, “The food is tasty and affordable. You ask anyone in Giridih about this hotel, they will drop you over here.”

After the success of these two eateries, many others too tried their luck with names like Hotel Bewakoof No-1 and Shri Bewakoof Hotel, but could not match the novelty and business of the first two.