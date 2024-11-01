Referring to Muslim leaders, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Hemant Soren of giving green card to a particular community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (November 1, 2024) lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hement Soren for being engaged in selective hospitality. He challenged Mr. Soren to push back Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jharkhand Congress in-charge from the State then he would also leave.

His statement has come amid the political debate over the entries of many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Jharkhand. Even Mr. Soren has raised this issue several times calling them outsiders during the public meetings stressing that thousands of BJP leaders and Chief Minister of BJP ruled State are roaming in Jharkhand.

While speaking to the press in Garhwa where he has gone to take stock of PM Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on November 4, Mr. Sarma said, “Can’t Himanta Biswa Sarma visit Jharkhand? Is a green card given to the particular community? First Mir (Ghulam Ahmad Mir) should be pushed back then you push me as well. I challenge Hemant Soren to first push back Mir then next day I will also leave.”

He further said, “Can he dare to call Mir an outsider? You cannot run this country by appeasing a particular community. It is sad that according to JMM, Ghulam Ahmad Mir can come to Jharkhand but I cannot. Is this hospitality only for a particular community?”

Editorial | Tough task: On the battle lines in the Jharkhand Assembly election

Mr. Sarma charged Mr. Soren of bringing the outsiders to Jharkhand while referring to his Cabinet Minister Irfan Ansari and former Cabinet colleague Alamgir Alam. Expressing his disappointment, he claimed that Hindus have become outsiders in the regime of Mr. Soren.

“Hemant Soren is the one brining the outsiders. Today, Hindus have become outsiders but Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam are not outsiders but Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Union Minister and in-charge of Jharkhand election) and Himanta Biswa Sarma have become outsiders. He is not considering people entering from Murshidabad as outsiders. Why Rahul Gandhi came here, which place he belongs? Which place Mir Sahab belongs to? If Mir can come from Jammu & Kashmir then why not Himanta from Assam? Let BJP form the government, we will legally throw out all the Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand,” Mr. Sarma said.

Later, he also pulled Mr. Soren for not taking any action against Mr. Ansari for his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader Sita Soren.

“In Jharkhand, public money reaches the house of Miya Alamgir Alam. Miya Irfan Ansari speaks nonsense about the Chief Minister’s sister-in-law and a tribal leader but nothing happens to him. Whose government is the JMM-Congress? Is it only for one community?,”Mr. Sarma posted the message on social media platform ‘X’ on Friday (November 1, 2024.)

Meanwhile, former MLA and BSP candidate from Hussainabad, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta lodged a complaint in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Medininagar in Palamu district against Mr. Sarma accusing him of creating communal tension.

Also read | Family show in Jharkhand election

In the complaint, he has mentioned that after the nomination of BJP candidate Kamlesh Kumar Singh from Hussainabad, Mr. Sarma had given a controversial statement in the meeting held at Karpuri Maidan.

Mr. Sarma had said in that public meeting that Hussainabad would be made a district, but its name would be changed if the BJP is voted to power.