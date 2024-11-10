 />
Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress ‘shahi parivar’ hell bent on breaking OBC-ST-SC unity to snatch reservations, says PM Modi

PM Modi accused the JMM-led coalition of looting the State's rich resources such as minerals, forest, sand and coal, putting 'Roti-Beti-Mati' (bread, land and daughter) at grave threat.

Updated - November 10, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Gumla (Jharkhand)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Gumla district, on November 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Gumla district, on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) attacked the Congress, accusing that its 'shahi parivar' (royal family) is hell bent on breaking the ST-SC-OBC unity to "snatch reservations under an evil design".

Addressing an election rally at Gumla, he accused the JMM-led coalition of looting the State's rich resources such as minerals, forest, sand and coal, putting 'Roti-Beti-Mati' (bread, land and daughter) at grave threat. He also accused the ruling dispensation of fuelling illegal immigration.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes against each other, alleges PM Modi in Bokaro rally

"The Congress knows that if STs, SCs and OBCs are united, they will pose a threat to the party's existence. This is the reason the Congress 'shahi parivar' is hell bent on break their unity... They want to snatch reservations.

"The Congress is trying to pit one tribal community against another... Munda against Oraon, Lohra against Kharia, Kharwar against Korwa etc. with an agenda to break the tribal society's strength," he said.

The Congress cannot tolerate tribals in higher posts, which is why it opposes Droupadi Murmu's elevation (to the post of President) and continues to insult her, the Prime Minister said, adding former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was also insulted.

The BJP is committed to restoring tribal pride and 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' will be celebrated for one year from November 15 across the country to honour tribal icon Birsa Munda, he said.

Mr. Modi also promised that those who looted Jharkhand's resources and played with the future of its youth will not be spared and will be put behind bars.

Published - November 10, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

