PM Modi wants to destroy constitution, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (November 15, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the "soul of the country".

Addressing a poll rally at Jharkhand's Bermo in Bokaro district, Mr. Gandhi also alleged that Mr. Modi works for the welfare of billionaires and not the poor.

“The Constitution is the soul of the country. Prime Minister Modi says it is blank inside. Look at this, it has contents. He says Rahul shows a red book; its content is important and not the colour,” he said, displaying a copy of the constitution.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress leader of displaying a "fake" copy of the constitution with blank pages at an event in Maharashtra recently.

"PM Modi wants to destroy the constitution, but no power can do it," Mr. Gandhi said at the rally.

He alleged that Modi worked for the welfare of billionaires in the country and privatised institutions, colleges, industries, hospitals and ports.

"He handed over the country's wealth to 25 capitalists. PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of industrialists but did not do anything for the poor people, farmers and Dalits," Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

PM Modi rendered the country's youths unemployed through GST and demonetisation, he alleged.

The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on the reservation, Gandhi said.

"If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will raise the reservation of STs to 28% from the present 26%, SCs to 12% from the 10% at present and OBCs to 27% from the existing 14%," he claimed.

