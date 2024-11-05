PM Modi using the language of a ‘cheap villain from a C-grade Hindi film’ in Jharkhand campaign: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lowering” the level of discourse during the ongoing Assembly election campaign, claiming that it is a sign that the BJP is set to lose the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Mr. Modi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition in Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024), labelling it a ghuspaithiya bandhan (infiltrators’ alliance) for “supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Responding to the comments, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that it did not behove the Prime Minister to use language similar to that of a “cheap villain from a C-grade Hindi film”.

“You should uphold the dignity of your office,” Mr Khera said, admonishing Mr. Modi in a video statement posted on X.

Home Ministry’s job

Noting that border security came under the domain of the Union government, Mr. Khera asked if the PM’s comments were meant to criticise his own Home Minister Amit Shah.

“He is now talking of ‘ghuspaithiya’ sarkar, that it will snatch your daughters and food. But, border security is under them [the Union Home Ministry] as he has been in government for over 10 years. Who is he giving this certificate to? The Border Security Force, the Home Minister, [Defence Minister] Rajnath Singh, or are you criticising your foreign policy?” Mr. Khera asked. “Whatever their differences, he should improve his language. Such language and dialogues are not befitting of the Prime Minister’s post,” he noted.

Crony capitalism

In a separate post on X, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that the polls in Jharkhand were a contest between a government that works for the people and another that works to “please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cronies”.

“In June 2015, the Modani Group started the process to set up a coal power plant spread across ten villages of Godda district in Jharkhand. Up to 1,255 acres of land was acquired from local farmers, with widespread reports of force and intimidation being employed – with full cooperation of the then BJP State Government in Jharkhand.,” Mr. Ramesh said. His use of the term ‘Modani’ is meant to highlight alleged collaboration between the Adani group and Mr. Modi’s government.

“The non-biological PM’s Government did everything it could to help the PM’s favourite tempo-wallah with the project, from hastily giving clearances to declaring the power plant a Special Economic Zone. Recently, after the regime change in Bangladesh – which was earlier procuring power from this plant through a controversial agreement – the Union Government quickly allowed the Modani Group to sell this electricity in India itself. Meanwhile, years after their land was forcibly acquired from them, farmers are still awaiting full payment of compensation,” he added.

