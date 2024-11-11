ADVERTISEMENT

People of Jharkhand have decided for change: PM Modi to BJP workers

Updated - November 11, 2024 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing a ‘mera booth sabse mazboot’ programme in Jharkhand, PM Modi also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks that his party has given ‘false guarantees’ to the people

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP candidates CP Singh and Navin Jaiswal and others during an election roadshow ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 11, 2024) launched an all-out attack on the Congress, JMM and RJD, accusing them of talking big but failing to deliver on their promises.

Addressing a 'mera booth sabse mazboot' programme for BJP's booth-level workers in Jharkhand, he also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks that his party has given "false guarantees" to the people.

He said in these polls, the people of Jharkhand are determined to bring change. The biggest reason for this, the Prime Minister said, is that JMM, Congress and RJD have attacked Jharkhand's "roti, beti and maati" (bread, daughters and land).

“They talked big in the last five years, but today the people of Jharkhand are seeing that most of their promises are false,” PM Modi said.

The State goes to Assembly polls on November 13 and 20.

He said despite the lack of cooperation from the State government, the Centre is trying its best to develop the State with its mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Dynastic parties are not only corrupt but also the biggest hurdle for talented youth of the society.

PM Modi asserted that the JMM too has learned these tricks from the the "royal family" of the Congress. It now only cares for power and money, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the rich had gas cylinders in their homes and the poor could not even think of having a gas cylinder, he said adding the reason being that Congress had the nature of catering to the rich.

The BJP delivered gas cylinders to the homes of people through the government's 'Ujjwala' scheme, PM Modi noted.

