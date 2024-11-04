Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that the people of the state have declared victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The people of Jharkhand have declared victory for the BJP in the assembly elections. In this atmosphere of zeal and enthusiasm in the celebration of democracy, I will have the opportunity to interact with my loved ones in Garhwa at around 11:30 am today and in Chaibasa at around 3 pm,” PM Modi posted on X.

The rallies will be held in Chaibasa and Garhwa. The Prime Minister’s visit comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s manifesto.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister released the Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the Assembly elections. Mr. Shah announced the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and will also “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by the infiltrators will be returned to the tribal communities. The BJP has also pledged to provide 21 lakh families with their own concrete homes, with tap water connections.

The party also promised to create 2,87,000 government jobs and offer 5,00,000 self-employment opportunities in order to combat unemployment. The BJP also mentioned in its manifesto that under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at ₹500, with two free cylinders available each year.

For the farming community, the BJP party promised to buy paddy for ₹3,100 per quintal. The money would be directly sent to farmers’ bank accounts in just 24 hours of procurement.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous Assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

