GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People have declared BJP's victory in upcoming Assembly elections: PM Modi ahead of Jharkhand visit

PM Modi will hold rallies today in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa and Garhwa

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:00 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that the people of the state have declared victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The people of Jharkhand have declared victory for the BJP in the assembly elections. In this atmosphere of zeal and enthusiasm in the celebration of democracy, I will have the opportunity to interact with my loved ones in Garhwa at around 11:30 am today and in Chaibasa at around 3 pm,” PM Modi posted on X.

Also read | Kolhan region set to decide the BJP’s fate in Jharkhand poll

The rallies will be held in Chaibasa and Garhwa. The Prime Minister’s visit comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s manifesto.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister released the Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the Assembly elections. Mr. Shah announced the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and will also “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by the infiltrators will be returned to the tribal communities. The BJP has also pledged to provide 21 lakh families with their own concrete homes, with tap water connections.

The party also promised to create 2,87,000 government jobs and offer 5,00,000 self-employment opportunities in order to combat unemployment. The BJP also mentioned in its manifesto that under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at ₹500, with two free cylinders available each year.

​Tough task: On the battle lines in the Jharkhand Assembly election

For the farming community, the BJP party promised to buy paddy for ₹3,100 per quintal. The money would be directly sent to farmers’ bank accounts in just 24 hours of procurement.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous Assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. 

Published - November 04, 2024 09:59 am IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.