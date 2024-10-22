Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand polls begins

The nomination process for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 20 commenced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) with the issuance of the notification for the second phase of polls in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination process will continue until October 29, with submissions accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nomination process of 38 assembly constituencies going to polls in the second phase on November 20 began today,” an election official said.

“Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1,” he said.

In the second phase, the constituencies going to polls under the general category are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara and Silli.

The ST seats are Borio, Barhait, Littipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri, while the SC constituencies include Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari.

Around 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.