Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand polls begins

Published - October 22, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Ranchi

Nomination process begins for November 20 elections for 38 Jharkhand assembly constituencies, with 2.60 crore expected voters

PTI

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir addresses the media after the Jharkhand CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday (October 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

The nomination process for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 20 commenced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) with the issuance of the notification for the second phase of polls in the state.

The nomination process will continue until October 29, with submissions accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

“The nomination process of 38 assembly constituencies going to polls in the second phase on November 20 began today,” an election official said.

“Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1,” he said.

In the second phase, the constituencies going to polls under the general category are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara and Silli.

The ST seats are Borio, Barhait, Littipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri, while the SC constituencies include Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari.

Around 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.

