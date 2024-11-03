GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naxalism will be wiped out from country by March 2026: Amit Shah

Mr. Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand, claiming it would win at least 52 out of 81 Assembly seats

Published - November 03, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Simaria, Jharkhand, on November 3, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Simaria, Jharkhand, on November 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Attacking the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition for "fuelling Naxalism," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3, 2024) asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government will eliminate the menace from the face of the country by March 2026.

Mr. Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand, claiming it would win at least 52 out of 81 Assembly seats based on the calculations from the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Jharkhand set for direct contest between NDA and INDIA bloc

"It is time to oust the anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth Hemant government from Jharkhand, which is fuelling Naxalism for petty political gains," he said while addressing a rally in Simaria, Chatra district.

"We uprooted the menace from Jharkhand during the last five years, and now the Prime Minister Modi-led Centre will wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026."

Accusing the Soren government of devouring funds meant for poor and tribals, he said the BJP once voted to power will put all corrupt Jharkhand leaders behind the bars.

Also read | 7-kg of ration per month instead of 5-kg, if JMM-led alliance voted to power: Hemant Soren

"NDA will win 52 seats out of 81 in Jharkhand given people cast 47% votes to the alliance in Jharkhand during the recent Lok Sabha elections," Mr. Shah said.

He said the people of Jharkhand gave nine out of 14 parliamentary seats to the NDA, with a total of 80 lakh votes cast in favour of the alliance.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly in the State are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the votes to be counted on November 23.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:03 pm IST

