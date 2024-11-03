Kolhan region set to decide the BJP’s fate in Jharkhand poll

With just ten days to go for the first phase of Jharkhand’s Assembly election, the southern Kolhan region could be pivotal to the fate of both major parties in the State.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is eager to repeat its 2019 success, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying hard to make inroads into a region where it was completely wiped out in the last Assembly election.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren could prove to be an agent of change. As a veteran JMM leader, he has won the Saraikela seat six times; earlier this year, however, he switched loyalties to the BJP, potentially changing political equations in the region.

BJP wiped out in 2019

In 2019, the JMM won a whopping 11 of the 14 seats in the region, which includes the three districts of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan. The Congress won two seats, while Saryu Roy, then an Independent candidate, won the Jamshedpur East constituency by defeating the BJP’s incumbent CM Raghubar Das.

A decade ago, the BJP was a significant force in Kolhan. In 2009, the BJP won six seats, while the JMM only won four. In 2014, the Modi wave gave the BJP six seats in Kolhan, while its ally, the All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) snagged another seat. The JMM won six, and the remaining seat went to Geeta Koda, who contested as an independent from Jagannathpur. Interestingly, the AJSU was not part of the BJP-led NDA in 2019, when the alliance was wiped out.

Of the 14 constituencies in Kolhan, nine are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and one is reserved for Scheduled Castes, while the remaining four are general seats. The region has given the State four Chief Ministers out of seven so far, including Arjun Munda, Madhu Koda, Mr. Champai Soren, and Mr. Das, the first non-tribal in the role.

Foes turned friends

This time around, in a bid to breach the JMM’s stronghold, the BJP has gathered several former foes into its fold, from Mr. Champa Soren to Ms. Koda, apart from allying with the AJSU and Janata Dal (United), which now includes the former independent Mr. Roy. Tickets have been given to family members of well-known politicians, and all the losing candidates from 2019 have been dropped. The BJP will contest ten seats, while its allies contest the remaining four.

The BJP is putting intense efforts into mobilising its cadre in the region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having visited Kolhan twice already, including a road trip to Jamshedpur amidst heavy rains on September 15.

BJP candidates from prominent political families include: in Potka, Meera Munda, the wife of former Union Minister Arjun Munda who lost the Lok Sabha election earlier this year; in Jamshedpur East, Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of the former CM Mr. Das, who is now the Odisha Governor; Ms. Koda, wife of former CM Mr. Koda in Jagannathpur; and Mr. Champa Soren’s son Babulal Soren in Ghatsila.

Counting on Champai appeal

The BJP is counting on Mr. Champai Soren’s emotional connect to the people of the region, given his 35 years of work with the JMM, and his contributions to the Jharkhand Statehood movement, which has earned him the moniker of the ‘Kolhan Tiger’.

“In the Kolhan region, we have become very strong in the last five years,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Sahdev. “The Kolhan region was the reason that we went out of power in 2019, drawing a blank out of 14 seats. However, this time our organisation is rejuvenated to throw out the most corrupt government in the history of Jharkhand. With the coming together of Champai Soren and stalwarts like Arjun Munda and others who are campaigning in the area, the BJP is set to win at least 12 seats of 14 in Kolhan this time. This will mark the turning point of the election and propel us to power,” he added.

‘Tiger turned rat’

However, the JMM claimed that Mr. Champai Soren will not make any impact in this election cycle. “JMM is the party founded by Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji and JMM has made many tigers including Champai Soren. JMM makes tigers as well as lions; however, when they join the BJP, they turn rat. He will not make any impact in the Kolhan region because the people of Jharkhand only remember one symbol, that is, the bow and arrow [of the JMM],” JMM spokesperson Tanuj Khatri told The Hindu.

“The BJP gives sermons on dynasty politics, but has given tickets to the sons and wives of politicians in the Kolhan region. Once again, the BJP will not win a single seat in Kolhan region. There was a time when the BJP used to attack Madhu Koda left and right in corruption cases, and today the BJP has given a ticket to his wife,” he pointed out.

The JMM has also done its homework, replacing Mr. Champai Soren in the Cabinet with Ghatsila MLA Ramdas Soren, who has been fielded again from that constituency. Similarly, Deepak Birua of the Kolhan region is also a Cabinet Minister and has retained his seat. Congress Minister Banna Gupta has been fielded from Jamshedpur West.